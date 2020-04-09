Police Detain 4 Contacts of COVID-19 Positive Woman Who Were Trying to Flee Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Police on Thursday detained four people who were contacts of a COVID-19 positive woman and sent them for medical examination.The four of them were trying to flee out of Mumbai and were stopped by the police in Tokawade. The doctors had advised them to undergo tests for COVID-19 but they tried to flee. The woman has lost her life, informed the police.At least 143 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mumbai so far, while the figure is at 1,297 for the state. The country is currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 169 lives so far.Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

