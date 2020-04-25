Pondy Collector to the Rescue Yanam Youth Stuck in Manipur

Puducherry, Apr 25 (PTI): A youth, on a countrywide campaign from his native place of Yanam on February 19 to spread certain social messages, got stranded in Manipur because of the lockdown.

Revanth from Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, could not get accommodation and food in Manipur after he reached the place on a two-wheeler, a press release from the revenue department said here on Saturday.

He contacted the Puducherry Collector T Arun for help.

Arun immediately contacted his counterpart in Manipur who catered for the requirements of the adventurer who is still in Manipur, the release said here.

The youth hopes to enter the record books, it said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)