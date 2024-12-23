Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Monday marked eight years of sobriety, saying she is grateful towards life. The '90s star, known for films such as Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Sadak, shared the life update on her official Instagram page. Big Girls Don't Cry Season 1 Review: Pooja Bhatt and Avantika Vandanapu's Coming-of Age Series Doesn't Soar Above Its Ordinary Writing (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bhatt shared her selfie, which she captioned as: "8 years sober today. Gratitude. Gravitas. Grace."

View Pooja Bhatt's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

In the post, she also shared a quote by Scottish writer Johann Hari.

"'You're not alone, we love you,' has to be at every level of how we respond to addicts socially, politically and individually.

"'For one hundred years now, we've been singing war songs about addicts. I think all along we should have been singing love songs to them… because the opposite of addiction is not sobriety. The opposite of addiction is connection, Johann Hari," she wrote.

Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has been vocal about her struggles with alcohol.

She previously said she quit drinking because she thought she had fallen into the "trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself".

The actor will next feature alongside Suniel Shetty in an upcoming project from Lionsgate India.