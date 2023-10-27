Hangzhou (China), October 27: In a thrilling display of skill and determination, renowned para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat won a gold medal in the men's single SL3 category at the ongoing Para Asian Games, here on Friday. The victory marks a historic milestone for Pramod as he completed a trio of gold medals, having previously won the Paralympic Gold and World Championships Gold. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Lauds Athletes for Breaking India's Medal Tally Record at Asian Para Games 2023

Representing the nation for the 4th time in Para Asian Games, Pramod secured 1 gold and 2 bronze in the 3 events in which he participated. Facing a formidable opponent and compatriot Nitesh Kumar, Bhagat displayed exceptional skill and resilience. The match unfolded in a nail-biting fashion, with both the shuttlers engaged in a neck-to-neck battle.

In the first game, Pramod narrowly piped Nitesh with the score of 22-20. Nitesh fought back fiercely, claiming the second game 21-19. It all boiled down to the last to decider to decide who would take the gold medal. In the third game, Nitesh started well and managed to take an early lead with Pramod trailing by almost 4 points and this was maintained throughout the last set with Nitesh poised to take the match leading the game 18-14, somehow Pramod managed to pull 2 consecutive points with the game still being in Nitesh’s favour with a score of 19-16, but the comeback king had other ideas, just like how he pulled an impossible comeback at the Paralympic finals, Pramod managed to stage a comeback and stun Nitesh, claiming the final fame 21-19 to retain his gold medal. The final score read 22-20, 18-21 and 21-19.

Talking about his win Pramod said: "Firstly a huge congratulations to Nitesh Kumar, I think he played the game of his life, but unfortunately ended up with a silver. He is a brilliant player and pushes me to the edge which he did today.” India's Athletes Dominate Podium Standings in Men's Javelin Throw F-54 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

"Somehow even when I was trailing, I had a belief that I would make a comeback and could win, the thought of losing never occurred to me. I focused on 1 point at a time and made it possible and I am really happy with my performance. Though I would have liked to improve my 2 bronze medals in both doubles. Lastly, I would also like to thank each and everyone for their support," he added.

