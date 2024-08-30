India Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally: India's historic campaign at Paris Paralympics 2024 comes to an end with 29 medals. It has truly been a memorable campaign, one that fans will always remember with several records being scripted. India sent its biggest-ever contingent to the Summer Paralympic Games (84 para-athletes) and they ensured to make this edition the most successful one in the nation's history. The Indian para-athletes signed off with a record gold medal count of seven, the most won by the country in a single edition of the Paralympic Games. Apart from these, there were nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals. There were some fourth-place finishes as well but the sensational performances by the para-athletes promise bigger and better things to come in the future. India's previous best medal tally in a single Paralympic Games was 19, achieved in Tokyo three years ago. India's Campaign at Paris Paralympics 2024 Comes to End With Record 29 Medals.
The 2024 Paralympics was the 13th occasion of India taking part in the games after having made its Summer Paralympic debut in 1968. India then competed in 1972 but missed out till the 1984 Paralympic Games. From 1984 onwards, India has participated in every edition of the Summer Paralympic Games. The Indian para-athletes are set to compete in 12 sports at the Paris Paralympics 2024, which include three new sports: para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo.
Murlikant Petkar won India’s first Gold medal at 1972 Paralympics in swimming. Devendra Jhajharia was the only Indian para-athlete to win two gold medals at the games before the Paris Paralympics 2024. Jhajharia, the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) president, had secured India's first-ever athletics medal at the Paralympics after winning the gold medal in the javelin throw competition at the 2004 edition and then in 2016 he repeated the feat at the Rio Paralympics. Now he has been joined by the likes of Avani Lekhara as well as Sumit Antil in the list of Indian para-athletes to win multiple gold medals at the Paralympic Games. Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally Updated: Simran Sharma Wins Bronze, Navdeep Singh Clinches Gold As India Move to 16th Spot; China Remain on Top.
India's Medal Tally at Paris Paralympics 2024
|Rank
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|18
|7
|9
|13
|29
List of Indian Medal Winners at Paralympics 2024
|Winners
|Sport
|Medal
|Avani Lekhara
|Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Para-Shooting)
|Gold
|Mona Agarwal
|Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Para-Shooting)
|Bronze
|Preeti Pal
|Women's 100m T35 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Manish Narwal
|Men's 10m Air pistol SH1 (Para-Shooting)
|Silver
|Rubina Francis
|Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Para-Shooting)
|Bronze
|Preeti Pal
|Women's 200m T35 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Nishad Kumar
|Men’s High Jump T47 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Men's Discus Throw F56 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Nitesh Kumar
|Men's Singles SL3 (Para-Badminton)
|Gold
|Manisha Ramadass
|Women’s Singles SU5 (Para-Badminton)
|Bronze
|Thulasimathi Murugesan
|Women’s Singles SU5 (Para-Badminton)
|Silver
|Suhas Yathiraj
|Men’s Singles SL4 (Para-Badminton)
|Silver
|Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar
|Mixed Team Compound Open (Para-Archery)
|Bronze
|Sumit Antil
|Men’s Javelin Throw F64 (Para-Athletics)
|Gold
|Nithya Sre Sivan
|Women’s Singles SH6 (Para-Badminton)
|Bronze
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|Women’s 400m T-20 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Sharad Kumar
|Men’s High Jump T63 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Men’s High Jump T63 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Ajeet Singh
|Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Sachin Khilari
|Men’s Shot Put F46 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Harvinder Singh
|Men’s Individual Recurve Open (Para-Archery)
|Gold
|Dharambir
|Men’s Club Throw F51 (Para-Athletics)
|Gold
|Pranav Soorma
|Men’s Club Throw F51 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Kapil Parmar
|Men’s 60 Kg J1 (Para-Judo)
|Bronze
|Praveen Kumar
|Men's High Jump T64 (Para-Athletics)
|Gold
|Hokato Hotozhe Sema
|Men’s Shot Put F57 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Simran Sharma
|Women’s 200m T12 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Navdeep Singh
|Men’s Javelin Throw F41 (Para-Athletics)
|Gold
Apart from Murlikant Petkar and Devendra Jhajharia, Mariyappan Thangavelu (Athletics), Avani Lekhara (Shooting), Sumit Antil (Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Badminton), Manish Narwal (Shooting) and Krishna Nagar (Badminton) are other Indian para-athletes to have won gold medal at the Paralympic Games. The next edition of the Summer Paralympic Games will be held in Los Angeles in the United States of America (USA) in 2028.
