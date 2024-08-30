India Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally: India's historic campaign at Paris Paralympics 2024 comes to an end with 29 medals. It has truly been a memorable campaign, one that fans will always remember with several records being scripted. India sent its biggest-ever contingent to the Summer Paralympic Games (84 para-athletes) and they ensured to make this edition the most successful one in the nation's history. The Indian para-athletes signed off with a record gold medal count of seven, the most won by the country in a single edition of the Paralympic Games. Apart from these, there were nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals. There were some fourth-place finishes as well but the sensational performances by the para-athletes promise bigger and better things to come in the future. India's previous best medal tally in a single Paralympic Games was 19, achieved in Tokyo three years ago. India's Campaign at Paris Paralympics 2024 Comes to End With Record 29 Medals.

The 2024 Paralympics was the 13th occasion of India taking part in the games after having made its Summer Paralympic debut in 1968. India then competed in 1972 but missed out till the 1984 Paralympic Games. From 1984 onwards, India has participated in every edition of the Summer Paralympic Games. The Indian para-athletes are set to compete in 12 sports at the Paris Paralympics 2024, which include three new sports: para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo.

Murlikant Petkar won India’s first Gold medal at 1972 Paralympics in swimming. Devendra Jhajharia was the only Indian para-athlete to win two gold medals at the games before the Paris Paralympics 2024. Jhajharia, the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) president, had secured India's first-ever athletics medal at the Paralympics after winning the gold medal in the javelin throw competition at the 2004 edition and then in 2016 he repeated the feat at the Rio Paralympics. Now he has been joined by the likes of Avani Lekhara as well as Sumit Antil in the list of Indian para-athletes to win multiple gold medals at the Paralympic Games. Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally Updated: Simran Sharma Wins Bronze, Navdeep Singh Clinches Gold As India Move to 16th Spot; China Remain on Top.

India's Medal Tally at Paris Paralympics 2024

Rank Gold Silver Bronze Total 18 7 9 13 29

List of Indian Medal Winners at Paralympics 2024

Winners Sport Medal Avani Lekhara Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Para-Shooting) Gold Mona Agarwal Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Para-Shooting) Bronze Preeti Pal Women's 100m T35 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Manish Narwal Men's 10m Air pistol SH1 (Para-Shooting) Silver Rubina Francis Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Para-Shooting) Bronze Preeti Pal Women's 200m T35 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Nishad Kumar Men’s High Jump T47 (Para-Athletics) Silver Yogesh Kathuniya Men's Discus Throw F56 (Para-Athletics) Silver Nitesh Kumar Men's Singles SL3 (Para-Badminton) Gold Manisha Ramadass Women’s Singles SU5 (Para-Badminton) Bronze Thulasimathi Murugesan Women’s Singles SU5 (Para-Badminton) Silver Suhas Yathiraj Men’s Singles SL4 (Para-Badminton) Silver Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Compound Open (Para-Archery) Bronze Sumit Antil Men’s Javelin Throw F64 (Para-Athletics) Gold Nithya Sre Sivan Women’s Singles SH6 (Para-Badminton) Bronze Deepthi Jeevanji Women’s 400m T-20 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Sharad Kumar Men’s High Jump T63 (Para-Athletics) Silver Mariyappan Thangavelu Men’s High Jump T63 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Ajeet Singh Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para-Athletics) Silver Sundar Singh Gurjar Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Sachin Khilari Men’s Shot Put F46 (Para-Athletics) Silver Harvinder Singh Men’s Individual Recurve Open (Para-Archery) Gold Dharambir Men’s Club Throw F51 (Para-Athletics) Gold Pranav Soorma Men’s Club Throw F51 (Para-Athletics) Silver Kapil Parmar Men’s 60 Kg J1 (Para-Judo) Bronze Praveen Kumar Men's High Jump T64 (Para-Athletics) Gold Hokato Hotozhe Sema Men’s Shot Put F57 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Simran Sharma Women’s 200m T12 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Navdeep Singh Men’s Javelin Throw F41 (Para-Athletics) Gold

Apart from Murlikant Petkar and Devendra Jhajharia, Mariyappan Thangavelu (Athletics), Avani Lekhara (Shooting), Sumit Antil (Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Badminton), Manish Narwal (Shooting) and Krishna Nagar (Badminton) are other Indian para-athletes to have won gold medal at the Paralympic Games. The next edition of the Summer Paralympic Games will be held in Los Angeles in the United States of America (USA) in 2028.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2024 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).