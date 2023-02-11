Bhubaneswar, February 11: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid obeisance at the 11th century Shree Lingaraj Temple here on the second day of her Odisha visit.

Accompanied by daughter Itishree Murmu, the President made her way to the revered shrine amid tight security arrangements, as a large crowd gathered outside to have a glimpse of the First Citizen of the country. Before entering the sanctum sanctorum, Murmu offered prayers at different temples within its premises, including Maa Bhubaneswari, Maa Parvati, and Siddhi Binayak.

President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar:

Odisha | President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/If2qVVnBkb — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

"President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance to Lingaraj Mahaprabhu in Bhubaneswar. The President greeted the people while walking to the Lingaraj temple, considered a masterpiece of Indian architecture," a post on her official Twitter handle said. She spent around 40 minutes at the Shree Lingaraj Temple.

In the visitor's book, Murmu wrote in Odia how she was delighted after offering prayers to Lord Lingaraj, and wished for the well-being of the world. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and senior officials of the Odisha government were also present at the temple.

The temple trust gifted a photograph of the ‘Damodar Vesha' of Lord Lingaraj to the President. She then proceeded to Cuttack, where she will inaugurate the 2nd Indian Rice Congress at the ICAR-National Rice Research Institute.