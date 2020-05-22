Cyclone Amphan: President Ram Nath Kovind Speaks to Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik; Says Nation Stands United with Amphan-Affected People

File Image of President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo Credits: File)

New Delhi, May 22: President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Friday to enquire about the situation there following the loss of life and huge damage to property caused by cyclone Amphan. He assured them that the nation stands united in supporting the affected people in every possible way in this hour of crises.

"In the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, I spoke with the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, today to enquire about the situation following the large-scale loss of life and property caused by cyclone Amphan," Kovind tweeted. Cyclone Amphan: PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 500 Crore Interim Relief to Odisha, Financial Assistance to Kin of Deceased and Injured.

I spoke with the Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, today and expressed my concern about people’s well-being in the wake of devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 22, 2020

"I conveyed to them that in this hour of crisis the nation stands united in supporting the affected people in every possible way. I am confident that the official machinery is striving hard to ensure efficient rescue and relief operations," he said.

The president hoped that life in the affected areas of these states returns to the normal soon.

"I spoke with the Governor of Odisha, Prof Ganeshi Lal, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, today and expressed my concern about people's well-being in the wake of devastation caused by cyclone Amphan," he said in another tweet. Cyclone Amphan Must be Declared 'National Calamity': 22 Opposition Parties Pass Joint Resolution in Virtual Meeting.

Kovind said, "I conveyed to them that in this hour of crisis, the nation stands united in supporting the affected people in every possible way. I pray and hope that the region will emerge stronger from this crisis soonest."

