Cyclone Amphan: PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 500 Crore Interim Relief to Odisha, Financial Assistance to Kin of Deceased and Injured

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhubaneshwar, May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 500 crore for cyclone-hit Odisha. After reviewing the situation with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal, Modi said that centre will help Odisha and make further arrangements to come out of this crisis, after the complete survey and the formation of a rehabilitation plan. Cyclone Amphan Must be Declared 'National Calamity': 22 Opposition Parties Pass Joint Resolution in Virtual Meeting.

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the families of those killed by Cyclone Ambhan, and Rs 50,000 for injured. Cyclone Amphan Videos: Netizens Share Terrifying Footage And Images as Cyclonic Storm Wreaks Havoc.

"Everyone is fighting COVID-19. In such a time, we had a super cyclone in some parts of India. This became very worrying. At the same time, due to the well established processes in Odisha, many lives were saved. I congratulate the people and Government of Odisha," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister had announced Rs 1,000 crore assistance for West Bengal, which was also affected by the cyclonic storm. He also announced financial help for families of those killed and injured by the Cyclone Amphan.