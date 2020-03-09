Prince Harry, Meghan Take Final Bow with Queen on Commonwealth Day

World. (File Image)

London, Mar 9 (PTI) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II led the Commonwealth Day celebrations here on Monday joined by members of her family, including grandson Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle who made their final public appearance as frontline royals.

The 93-year-old monarch led an annual multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey to mark this year's event, themed around “Delivering a common future” to highlight how the 54 member countries, including India, are “innovating, connecting and transforming” to help achieve some of its biggest goals.

The UK government said that a youth CHOGM, with university students having their say on climate change, would mark Commonwealth Day in India.

"Advances in technology and modern media have now enabled many more people to witness and enjoy - with remarkable immediacy - this experience of Commonwealth connection, in areas such as education, medicine and conservation," the Queen said in her message as the Head of the Commonwealth.

“As members of this very special community, on this Commonwealth Day, I hope that the people and countries of the Commonwealth will be inspired by all that we share, and move forward with fresh resolve to enhance the Commonwealth's influence for good in our world,” she said.

Besides Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she was joined by Prince William and wife Kate Middleton - the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

It marked the first time Harry and Meghan appeared with all other senior members of the royal family since announcing their intention to "step back" as senior royals in January.

After the service, they are expected to return to their current base in Canada, where their 10-month-old son, Archie, has remained during the UK trip. They will cease to be working members of the royal family as they begin their new financially independent lives from April 1.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who joined the Commonwealth Day ceremony in London with his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, described the organisation as the world's greatest family of nations in his message.

“The Commonwealth has over 70 years of history as a driver for peace, democracy and human rights around the world. It gives a voice to its member states and the 2.4 billion Commonwealth citizens around the world,” he said in a message released by Downing Street.

"Over 60 per cent of those citizens are under 30 years old and it is for them in particular we must look, not just to the past successes of the Commonwealth, but to its future.

"With the world facing increasingly difficult challenges from climate change to global health security, we need the cooperation and understanding that the Commonwealth brings more than ever. I am extremely proud that the UK, as the current Chair-in-Office, is at the heart of this unique global family,” he said.

The UK will be passing on the Chair-in-office to Rwanda later this year, where the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) is scheduled in Kigali in June.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “As an institution uniting 2.4 billion people across 54 countries, the Commonwealth is unique in the diversity of its partnerships, spanning six continents and making up a fifth of all global trade.

"We are tackling some of the largest global challenges through the Commonwealth, from combatting climate change to preventing cyber-crime, and creating a brighter future for the next generation.”

With the Maldives being re-admitted recently, the Commonwealth is made of 54 countries with a connection to the former British Empire.

Earlier on Monday, a gathering at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates on Constitution Hill in London marked the service and sacrifice of the 5 million volunteers from Commonwealth countries to the two World Wars.

“We are at a precarious moment in history when there is panic around the world over the impact of the coronavirus. It is an important moment to stop and remember these individuals who gave up their tomorrow for our today,” said Lord Karan Bilimoria, Chair of the Commonwealth Memorial Gates Council.

Monday's event also marked the 75th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day, the day on which Imperial Japan surrendered in World War II aided by the contributions made by Commonwealth Forces in the Far East.

Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people across the member-countries and is held on a day in early March in the UK.

