Principal Secretary Transferred

Bengaluru, May 11 (PTI): The Karnataka government on Monday transferred Principal Secretary to Labour and Information and Public Relations Department Captain Manivannan P with immediate effect and posted in his place IAS officer M Maheshwar Rao.

The government, in a notification, said Rao, Principal Secretary to government, Commerce and Industries Department (MSME & Mines), is placed in the concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary to government, Labour Department, with immediate effect.

The notification does not specify any posting for Manivannan yet.

He has been handling labour issues concerning lockdown and COVID-19 response and awareness through DIPR.

