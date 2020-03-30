Prioritise Treatment of Patients, Distribute Masks and PPEs to Staff: J-K Lt Guv

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan to review the arrangements being put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.The Lt Governor emphasised on prioritising the treatment of the patients tested positive for COVID-19 and passed directions for the distribution of masks, especially to the frontline workers who are associated with Corona prevention efforts.Advisors to the L-G -- Kewal Kumar Sharma, Farooq Khan and Baseer Ahmed Khan; Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam; Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta; Commissioner Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary to L-G Bipul Pathak; Administrative Secretaries of various departments, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Kashmir and Mission Director, NHM J&K participated in the deliberations. (ANI)

