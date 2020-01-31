Protest Continues at Delhi Police Headquarters over Jamia Firing Incident

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): A protest is underway at the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO over the firing incident in Jamia area on Thursday.Delhi Police on Thursday said that the Jamia area incident, where a person brandished a gun and fired towards the marching students occurred 'within a split second' and sufficient police arrangements had been made for the march' for which there was no permission.While referring to the incident wherein a person had opened fire in Jamia area here in which one student was injured, the Delhi Police said, "At around 1:30 pm, while the gathering was moving, one person suddenly came out of it brandishing a small firearm like object and within a split second, before anyone could assess or react to what he was doing, the man suddenly fired towards the marching students.""The police staff immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him. As the barricades were tied with each other to deal with the proposed march, the injured was immediately taken to the nearest hospital -- Holy Family by lifting him from behind the barricades in order to save precious time," Delhi Police said in a statement.The police said DCP South-East also reached the hospital in no time, to ensure that proper medical treatment was extended to the injured, who has been identified as Shadaab Farooq, a student of Jamia University."A case under section 307 IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at PS New Friends Colony," it said. (ANI)

