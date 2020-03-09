PT Usha Meets Kiren Rijiju, Discusses Tokyo Olympic Preparations

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Former Olympic track and field athlete P T Usha and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday discussed the preparations for the coming 2020 Tokyo Olympics."Quality conversation and discussion with Hon. Sports Minister @KirenRijiju Ji at his office today. Discussed about the preparations and lead up for the @Tokyo2020 Olympics," the Golden Girl of India Usha tweeted.Earlier, Rijiju affirmed his support to Usha's athletics school. The duo also discussed the challenges being faced by the athletes of the country.Usha, who remains one of India's most accomplished athletes with 11 medals at the Asian Games, had retired in 2000 with a promise to nurture a new crop of athletes.The Usha School of athletics, formed in 2002, has consistently managed to produce athletes for the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)