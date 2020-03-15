Public Gatherings Banned to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, the public gatherings including local markets, village fairs, Urs festival in Kalaburagi district have been banned, said B Sharat, Deputy Commissioner, on Sunday."Gatherings including local markets, village fairs, Urs festival in the district have been banned as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus until further orders," Sharat said.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicenter' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4,000 deaths globally. (ANI)

