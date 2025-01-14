New Delhi January 14: Former IAS officer Puja Khedkar has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court's order that dismissed her anticipatory bail plea. The High Court had refused to grant her bail, stating that a strong prima facie case was made out against her and that an investigation was required to unearth the "larger conspiracy" to manipulate the system

The matter is expected to be listed before the Supreme Court tomorrow. The High Court while passing Judgement had made strong observations against Khedkar, stating, "It's a classic example of fraud, not only with a constitutional body but also with society and the nation as a whole." The High Court bench stated that the UPSC is regarded as a prestigious examination and the incident in question represents a fraud not only against an organization but also against society at large. The court emphasized that interrogation is necessary to uncover the conspiracy involved. UPSC Cheating Case: Puja Khedkar Seeks Pre-Arret Bail, Moves Supreme Court; Hearing on January 15.

As a result, the court ruled that the plea was dismissed, and the interim protection granted to Khedkar was vacated. The court observed that, prima facie, the conduct in this case appears to be aimed at deceiving the organization. It noted that the individual was not a legitimate candidate for the benefits but had been obtaining them through forged documents.

The court also highlighted that the father and mother held high-ranking positions, suggesting the possibility of collusion with influential individuals. Khedkar is facing criminal charges filed by the Delhi Police, accusing her of cheating and unlawfully claiming OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

Khedkar through Advocate Bina Madhavan stated that she is willing to cooperate with the investigation and submitted that custodial interrogation is not necessary. However, Delhi Police through Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Sanjeev Bhandari informed the court that the investigation is ongoing, and custodial interrogation may be required to uncover the larger conspiracy, adding that certain aspects of the conspiracy still need to be examined. This name change was done to fraudulently avail more attempts, he added. Puja Khedkar Probe: Delhi High Court Refuses Anticipatory Bail to Former IAS Probationer in UPSC Cheating Case.

Earlier, Delhi Police opposed the anticipatory bail plea and informed the Delhi High Court that as the investigation progresses, a larger conspiracy is emerging in the matter. Meanwhile, the UPSC withdrew its perjury applications, stating that it would file a separate independent application. The UPSCs alleged that Khedkar attempted to manipulate the judicial system and stated that, Puja Khedkar had committed perjury by filing a false affidavit and the intent behind making such a blatantly false statement naturally appeared to be an attempt to obtain favourable orders, based on the false statement.

UPSC stated that the claim that the Commission collected her biometrics is false made with the sole aim and purpose of deceiving this Court for obtaining favourable orders. The said claim is denied since the Commission did not collect any biometrics (eyes and fingerprints) during her Personality Test or carry out any attempts to verify based on the same.

The Commission has not collected any biometric information from any candidate during the Personality Test of the Civil Services Examinations held so far. Puja Khedkarrecently filed an anticipatory bail application about an FIR registered against her for allegedly "faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond permissible limit" in a civil services examination.

Recently, Delhi Police registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) against Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar. Recently, the Delhi High Court has also issued notice to suspend IAS trainee Puja Khedkar on an application moved by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) claiming that she made an incorrect assertion in the petition that she was not served the order of cancellation of candidature.

UPSC stated that communication regarding cancelling her candidature was communicated to her on her registered mail ID. So she falsely submitted before the Delhi High Court earlier that the press release dated 31.07.2024 was not officially communicated to her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)