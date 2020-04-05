Pune-based Startup Develops Sanitisation Unit to Ward off Coronavirus Challenge

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): PadCare Labs, a start-up based in Pune developed a sanitisation unit to disinfect the surface area, in an attempt to fight coronavirus pandemic.Ajinkya Dhariya, an entrepreneur said, "This sanitisation unit works on the principle of UV mechanism.""This sanitisation unit can disinfect 80 sq ft area by 99.99% bacterial reduction in 15 minutes. Within next week we will be installing these sanitization units at a local hospital."Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, Nahru Khan, a 62-year-old man from Mandsaur has developed an automatic sanitisation machine and donated it to Indira Gandhi District Hospital.He said, "I made this machine by watching YouTube and completed it in 48 hours. This will benefit many people."The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

