Amritsar, October 2: In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled a cross-border arms and drug smuggling network linked to Pakistan, arresting five operatives and seizing 12 pistols and 1.5 kg heroin, as per the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab. In a post on X, DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the accused reportedly coordinated consignments via social media to fuel inter-gang rivalries in Punjab.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a cross-border arms & narcotics smuggling network with links to Pakistan, arrests five operatives and recover 12 Pistols (.30 bore) & 1.5 Kg Heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused, Joban Singh & Jashanpreet Singh, are in direct touch with #Pak-based smugglers and communicated via social media to receive & deliver arms and narcotics consignments. The pushed-in consignments are meant to fuel inter-gang rivalries in #Punjab," he posted. Punjab: Police Arrest Two in Cross-border Narcotics Smuggling, Recover 4 Kg Heroin.

The post added, "FIR registered under Arms Act & NDPS Act at PS Gate Hakima, #Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including the backward & forward linkages of this network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle organised crime & drug trafficking networks, ensuring a safer, crime-free & drug-free #Punjab." Earlier on Thursday, acting on input received, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested six operatives involved in cross-border heroin and weapons supply, recovering 4.03 kg heroin and two pistols, dismantling a major narcotics and arms network.

In a post on social media X, the DGP wrote that the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested person was in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media platforms, and was receiving heroin and weapons consignments in Khemkaran and Ferozpur sector, which were being pushed by Pakistani smugglers through drones for supply in Amritsar. "In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a major narcotics & arms network. Apprehends six operatives involved in cross-border heroin & weapons supply and recovers 4.03 Kg Heroin & 2 pistols (1 Glock 9mm, 1 Pistol .30 bore). Punjab Police Launches Dedicated Helpline to Report Organised Crime.

Amritsar Police Bust Cross-border Arms, Drug Network

Amritsar Police Bust Cross-border Arms, Drug Network

In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a cross-border arms & narcotics smuggling network with links to #Pakistan, arrests five operatives and recover 12 Pistols (.30 bore) & 1.5 Kg Heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused,…

"Preliminary investigation revealed the arrested accused were in contact with #Pakistan-based handler #Shah through social media platforms. They were receiving heroin & weapons consignments in Khemkaran & Ferozepur sector, being pushed in by #Pak smugglers through drones for supply in #Amritsar area," the post read. "A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Gate Islamabad Police Station. Further investigation is currently underway to expose the full nexus, including both backward and forward linkages of the network. FIR has been registered at PS Gate Islamabad, #Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including backward & forward linkages of the network. Punjab Police reiterates its commitment to dismantling narco-terror and organised crime networks to safeguard Punjab," the post further read.

