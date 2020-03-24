Punjab Govt Directs District Commissioners to Ensure Door-to-door Delivery of Basic Commodities During Lockdown

Chandigarh [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Punjab government on Tuesday directed the district commissioners to ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities during coronavirus lockdown."District commissioners in Punjab has been asked to ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities, such as groceries, milk, fruits and vegetables, through pre-identified hawkers and distributors, wherever possible," Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Office said.As part of the curfew management systems, cart vendors will be designated to deliver milk, bread, biscuits and eggs to homes every morning by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) or Sector Magistrate.The government said that over 94,000 NRIs and foreign returnees entered into Punjab in recent days."Most of the NRIs and foreign returnees have been tracked and around 30,000 people have been placed under isolation. All-out efforts are being made to trace the remaining," the Chief Minister's Office said.Till Tuesday, a total of 29 cases of coronavirus has been reported in the state and one death.Singh on March 23 announced a "full curfew" in the state "with no relaxations" in a bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)