New Delhi, February 10: Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali' joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Khali reached the party headquarters earlier in National Capital.

His inclusion into the BJP comes ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls. Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's Wife, Daughter to Visit State for Campaigning Tomorrow.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, joins BJP in Delhi pic.twitter.com/BmB7WbpZzx — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

