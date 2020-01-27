R-Day: Differently-abled Youth Hoists National Flag at Ghaziabad Collectorate

Ghaziabad, Jan 26 (PTI) An 18-year-old differently-abled youth was the chief guest at the Republic Day function organised at the collectorate here on Sunday, an official said.

Son of a home guard personnel, Harsh Kumar hoisted the national flag and took the guard of honour, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

"Harsh Kumar is 100 per cent disabled and we wanted to give him the opportunity to hoist the national flag. Besides, he also took the guard of honour," Pandey said.

Kumar later distributed prizes to the staff of the collectorate for their dedication towards work, Pandey said, adding that five other differently-abled youth were honoured at the function.

