New Delhi, October 20: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday marked the Diwali festivities by visiting the historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi. Sharing his experience on social media, Gandhi revealed that he tried his hand at making Imarti and Besan Laddus. In a post shared on X, Gandhi said, "I tried my hand at making Imarti and Besan Laddus at the famous and historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi. The sweetness of this centuries-old prestigious shop remains the same even today - pure, traditional, and heart-touching. The true sweetness of Diwali lies not just in the platter, but also in relationships and society."

Gandhi concluded his post with a invitation to the public, asking, "Tell us all, how are you celebrating your Diwali, and how are you making it special?" Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi extended his heartfelt Diwali greetings to citizens across the country, wishing for happiness, prosperity, and love during the festival of lights. In a post shared on X, Gandhi said, "Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all fellow citizens. May India be illuminated by the lamps of happiness, and may every courtyard be filled with the light of joy, prosperity, and love." Diwali 2025: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Deepavali With Navy Personnel Onboard INS Vikrant, Says ‘Fortunate to Celebrate Festival of Lights With Soldiers’ (Watch Video).

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended warm Diwali greetings to citizens across the country, calling for unity, love, and the triumph of truth and justice. In a post shared on X, Kharge said, "Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. May this wonderful festival, which leads from darkness to light, fill your life with joy." Wishing peace and prosperity for all, he added, "May everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity; that is my heartfelt wish." Kharge further urged people to come together to promote harmony and compassion while standing firm against injustice and discrimination.

"Let us all come together to promote love, brotherhood, harmony, and goodwill, and confront injustice, ignorance, and discrimination unitedly, so that the light of truth and justice always illuminates our path. #HappyDiwali," he said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and others also extended their heartfelt Diwali greetings to the nation. Diwali 2025 Wishes: Prime Ministers of Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand Extend Deepavali Greetings, Emphasise Festival’s Message of Hope, Renewal and Triumph of Light Over Darkness.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali. The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

