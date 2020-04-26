Rains, Gusty Winds Bring Mercury Down in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Rains and high-velocity winds barrelling through the national capital brought the mercury down to 31.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said.

While the maximum temperature was seven notches below normal, the city recorded a minimum of 23.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Sports Complex recorded their minimum at 29.1 degrees Celsius and 30.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the national capital, recorded 2 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm.

The Ayanagar and Najafgarh observatories recorded 23.2 mm and 5 mm rainfall, respectively.

Weather experts said the rains over Delhi and neighbouring areas were result of a cyclonic circulation induced by a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir.

Humidity levels oscillated between 57 and 79 per cent.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the city's air quality index at 120 at 4pm, which falls in the moderate category.

The weatherman forecast light rains or thundershower with winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 33 and 21 degrees Celsius.

