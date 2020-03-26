Raj Govt Spraying Sodium Hypochlorite in Rural Areas to Contain COVID-19: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that the state government is spraying sodium hypochlorite in rural areas and extended MLA funds by Rs 5 lakh amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak."We are spraying sodium hypochlorite in rural areas. It is a good disinfectant and will help in containing COVID-19," Pilot said."We have also extended MLA funds by Rs 5 lakh. Government is taking all measures to ensure that people receive essential commodities," he added.Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the infection to 40 in the state, officials said. (ANI)

