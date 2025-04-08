Jaipur, April 8: Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Tuesday said former MLA Gyandev Ahuja was suspended from the party as it had no place for those who practise untouchability or indulge in caste, gender, or religion-based discrimination. His statement came after Ahuja sparked a controversy with his "purification" of a temple in Alwar. Rathore said Ahuja was suspended and served a show-cause notice to explain his act.

"Congress leaders have no issue left, so they are unnecessarily trying to blow up this matter. When the party took immediate action after Ahuja's statement, politics should not have been done on this issue. Now does Congress have no work left?" Rathore said. On Tuesday, the Congress staged protests at all its district headquarters against Ahuja's act and remarks. Some of the party workers went to the Ram Temple, where Ahuja had sprinkled Gangajal, and sang hymns. The party also accused Ahuja of nursing an "anti-Dalit mentality." Rajasthan: BJP Suspends Ex-MLA Gyandev Ahuja for ‘Purifying’ Ram Mandir After Dalit Opposition Leader’s Visit in Alwar; Video Goes Viral.

Congress MLA Mangilal and Dairy Chairman Vishram Gurjar, one of those who visited the Ram Temple, said, "We belong to Lord Ram till we die. We will get Ahuja terminated." Congress Alwar district president Yogesh Mishra said, "If the BJP does not terminate him, then it will be understood that the BJP is giving him a lollipop and endorsing what he said." Ahuja had on Monday performed 'shuddhikaran' by sprinkling Gangajal at Alwar's Ram temple, where a day before Congress leader Tikaram Jully participated in a consecration ceremony.

Rathore alleged that the Congress had no "moral right" to attend "such ceremonies," as their party high command had questioned the existence of Lord Ram. The BJP leader also sought accountability from the Congress over the mowing down of several people by party member Usman Khan in Jaipur. "But instead of speaking on this issue, a non-issue is being blown out of proportion," he said. As it happened, BJP MLA from the Hawa Mahal constituency, Balmukund Acharya, said the state would compensate the kin of those who died in the car rampage with Rs 50 lakh each and a government job. Day After Cong's Tikaram Jully Attended Consecration, BJP Leader 'purifies' Rajasthan Temple.

On Monday, a drunk SUV driver speeding down a narrow city road allegedly hit multiple pedestrians and vehicles, killing three people and leaving six others seriously injured, police said. Congress said it has expelled the party district president, Usman Khan, who was driving the car.

