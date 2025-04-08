The BJP has suspended former MLA Gyandev Ahuja after a video showed him “purifying” a Ram temple in Alwar with Gangajal following a visit by Dalit Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie. The incident occurred after Julie offered prayers at the temple on Ram Navami, prompting Ahuja to allegedly declare the place "impure." In the viral clip, Ahuja is seen sprinkling holy water and stating, “Impure people have come here, so I purified the temple.” The BJP leadership took swift action, expressing strong displeasure over his remarks. His primary membership has been revoked, and the party has distanced itself from the incident. Jaipur: Punches, Kicks Fly As Party Workers Clash Over Welcoming Rajasthan BJP State President Madan Rathore at Minority Wing Meeting; Video Surfaces.

BJP Acts After Temple Video Goes Viral

राजस्थान : अलवर में BJP ने पूर्व MLA ज्ञानदेव आहुजा को पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से सस्पेंड किया। दरअसल, रामनवमी पर नेता प्रतिपक्ष टीकाराम जूली राम मंदिर गए थे। इसके बाद ज्ञानदेव आहुजा वहां पहुंचे और गंगाजल से मंदिर का शुद्धिकरण किया। इस पर BJP नेतृत्व ने नाराजगी जताई है। pic.twitter.com/yir0Y2hU2V — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 8, 2025

BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja Purifies Temple Dalit Leader's Visit

राजस्थान के अलवर में दलित नेता के राम मंदिर जाने पर BJP नेता ने गंगाजल से मंदिर का शुद्धिकरण किया" सुनिए इनको 👇 pic.twitter.com/3MEBkkKE01 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 8, 2025

