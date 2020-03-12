Rajasthan's Six New Civic Bodies Go to Polls on April 5

Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) Six newly created Municipal corporations in Rajasthan will go to poll on April 5.

“Polling for councillors in 560 wards of six new municipal corporations of Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South will be held on April 5 and counting will take place on April 7,” State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said.

He said that elections for the post of mayor and deputy mayor will be held on April 16 and April 17 respectively.

There are more than 35 lakh voters in these six municipal corporations and over 15,000 personnel will be deputed in the election duty.

EVMs will be used in the elections, he said.

Notification for elections of ward councillors will be issued on March 19 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be March 23, he said, adding the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 24 and March 26 will be the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 am on April 5.

Mehra said that expenditure limit for candidates contesting election for ward council is Rs 2.5 lakh, which was Rs 80,000 in 2014.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)