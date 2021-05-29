Telugu feature film Rang De, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on June 12, the streaming platform has announced. The romantic comedy is written and directed by Venky Atluri. Major: Adivi Sesh-Starrer’s Release Gets Postponed Due to COVID-19; New Date Yet To Be Finalised.

ZEE5 Telugu shared the digital premiere date of the movie on Twitter.

"#RangDe premieres 12th June nunchi #ZEE5. @actor_nithiin @KeerthyOfficial #VenkyAtluri @ThisIsDSP," the tweet read.

Check Out ZEE5 Telugu's Official Tweet Below:

"Rang De", which released theatrically on March 26, opened to mixed reviews.

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments.

