New Delhi, Dec 9: Nitish Rana, who captained the Delhi team at the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has taken to the field again and started training at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. The cricketer had a good run at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring important runs and picking up crucial wickets. Now, Nitish is focused on the long format of the game with the Ranji Trophy kick-starting on December 13. Delhi will play its first game against Maharashtra on the opening day. As the leader of the Delhi team, Nitish not only showcased his batting skills in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but also highlighted his leadership skills.Simon Taufel Appointed Legends League Cricket's Director of Match Ethics and Regulations

Nitish led from the front and managed the team very well. He took some important decisions which worked in the team's favour during the tournament. The ace cricketer is also sharpening his bowling skills, which will be a major weapon in his arsenal.

He showcased the same when he decided to bowl the 20th over in a T20 game and picked up crucial wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Talking about the same, Rana said, "Ranji Trophy is an important tournament and right now my focus is to perform well and help my team win the same. The training has started and we have been putting in long hours as the Ranji Trophy is a long season and we want to be in our best shape throughout the season."

