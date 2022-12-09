New Delhi, Dec 9: Renowned umpire and match referee Simon Taufel has been appointed director of match ethics and regulations by Legends League Cricket (LLC). Taufel is a renowned cricket match official who has officiated in numerous international cricket matches in various formats empanelled as an elite umpire panel of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and he has also subsequently worked as the ICC's umpire performance and training manager.BCCI Launches #HalkeMeinMattLo Campaign to Promote Women's Cricket in India in Partnership With Mastercard

"Taufel, a former Australian umpire will provide support to the LLCT20 technical committee to draft operational documents such as playing conditions and code of conduct. He will further help to bring in more professionalism by conducting a pre-tournament workshop for the match officials. He will also be providing support to the governing council with tournament operations," said a statement from LLC.

Taufel said, "I'm very excited to be part of the Legends League Cricket family. It's a significant opportunity to support the League in further advancing its objectives on competition integrity and match officiating. We want the legends of the game and their skills to be enjoyed by the fans and my role will be to support the umpires and League to promote this focus."

Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "We are one of the most professionally run cricket leagues across the globe. To further strengthen Legends League Cricket fans' faith in transparent and clean cricket, we are taking onboard Mr. Simon Taufel. As director, match ethics and regulations, he will be bringing in tremendous value to the League and help us enhance the capacity of our match officials, empowering them."

