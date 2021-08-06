While appreciating the Central Government's move regarding the recent announcement to include Indian Sign Language (ISL) as a subject in schools, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh said that my country has taken such progressive step towards fostering inclusivity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that ISL will be introduced in the country's education system, giving students an opportunity to study it. Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Others Attend Star-Studded Event at Dal Lake as J&K LG Launches New Film Policy.

PM Modi said it will promote ISL and will help over 3 lakh differently-abled people in the country, who are currently dependant on sign language for learning. This move has received an overwhelming response across the country. For the unversed, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been constantly urging authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of the country. The 'Padmaavat' star has always raised his voice on social issues and he also, recently, signed a petition aimed at furthering awareness of this cause. How I Met Your Mother Star Neil Patrick Harris to Star in Netflix’s Comedy Series ‘Uncoupled’.

Ranveer is ecstatic about the government's decision towards recognising ISL. He said, "For the first time, Indian Sign Language (ISL) has been given the status of a language and I'm proud that my country has taken such a progressive step towards fostering inclusivity." He added, "This is going to tremendously benefit scores of people and mark a monumental shift regarding their rights. This step will create a ripple effect in providing equal access for them and empower the community to conquer the world."

Ranveer's independent record label IncInk, which he has formed with Navzar Eranee, also released sign language music videos - the only record label to initiate this progressive step. He said, "The fact that students can learn ISL as a language will possibly help in removing taboos that society has towards the deaf citizens of our country. I would say that it was high time that this happened. We at IncInk Records, have tried our best to raise as much awareness about the importance of ISL being declared a recognized language by lending support for the petition & ISL music videos for the Deaf and hard of hearing community to feel more inclusive."

Ranveer credited the citizens of the country for constantly raising awareness on this important issue. He said, "We are delighted that the government has taken such a prominent and positive stance. I'm thankful to all the citizens of the country who participated in signing the petition to urge the government to declare ISL a recognized language." The actor who worked in the film 'Lootera' added, "They have all participated in their own way in ushering this day. It's a solid start towards addressing the issues concerning the Deaf community and we will keep on working towards raising as much awareness as possible in the days to come."

His partner in the cause, Navzar, stated, "We started IncInk to create art that inspires us, and with our song Vartalap we had the opportunity to feel beyond our senses and took our first step to include the Deaf community in our journey. We soon were educated about their struggles and used our platform to share their simple ask, to declare Indian Sign Language a recognized language in the country." He further said, "The Government's undertaking to include ISL in Indian Education is a step toward fulfilling this ask and we extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this first step possible. IncInk continues to pledge our support to make our art and all privileges that the hearing population receives accessibility to the Deaf community."

Meanwhile, Ranveer, who has treated his fans with some powerful performances in movies, is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture'. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in movies like '83', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan'. He will also star in filmmaker Karan Johar's next directorial venture titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The movie will reunite Ranveer with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt.

