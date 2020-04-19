Rapid Testing Kits Will Be Useful in West Bengal's Corona Hotspots: ICMR-NICED Director

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sent rapid testing kits to West Bengal, which will be helpful in covering a large population in a short period of time and more so in the hotspot zones, according to Dr Shanta Dutta, Director of ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) here."Rapid testing kits have been sent by the ICMR to the State government. It will be useful in the sense that quite a large number of samples can be tested with the rapid kits. It requires only 15 to 20 minutes," Dr Dutta told ANI."If the sample tests are positive, then the confirmation has to be done by testing in laboratories. It is further useful for the hotspot or vulnerable areas where the health workers can visit and perform testing," added she.When asked about the number of COVID-19 tests carried out in the State, she said: "I don't think it is up to the mark if you compare the population density in West Bengal. The numbers should have been more.""Initially, we were lucky that we did not have many cases. The government testing centres were also not ready. We have now trained the staff. Tests are now being carried out in six medical colleges," added Dr Dutta."To prevent and control the infection, we have to identify the cases. There are some asymptomatic carriers who do not suffer from the disease or have any symptoms but are carrying the virus. We should quarantine them to get the disease under control," she added.As of Saturday evening, the number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stood at 287. Out of which, 55 patients have been cured and discharged while 10 deaths have been reported due to infection, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

