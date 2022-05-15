Actor Rashmika Mandanna attended a close friend's wedding recently. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared a string of images from her friend's D-Day. In the images, Rashmika is seen rocking a graceful look by donning a silk saree in Coorgi style. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: The Pushpa Actress' Fashion Statements Are Always Hit and Never Flop.

She accessorised her ethnic look wit with gold stud earrings and a statement gold necklace with a watch and a ring. For her hairdo, she chose to keep a high pony tail. In the caption, she spoke about how she met her childhood friends after a long and how she made it in time for the wedding after missing her 4 am flight.

"Today my friend @raaginimuddaiah got married.. (and I don't have a picture with her from today) but I wouldn't have missed it for the world! After missing a 4 AM flight and having my flights delayed 4-5 times.. thank god, I finally made it to her wedding! And OMG! what a beautiful bride she is..Ahhh.. and these girls.. I literally grew up with these girls.. it's been 17 years since I've known them and nothing's changed at all," she captioned the post. Rashmika Mandanna Style File: From Salwar Suits to Sarees, Take Ethnic Wear Fashion Inspiration From the Queen of South Films.

Rashmika added,"They keep me sane.. they keep me rooted.. they keep me happy.. and these are my girls.. So so glad today I got to see them! I wanted to share a lil something from my personal space with you all.. This is how your Rashmika was before most of you have known her and looks like nothing has changed."

Rashmika's look as bridesmaid has won many hearts. "You look so beautiful," a fan commented. "How elegant. Love the way you have draped your saree," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'. She is also a part of 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye'.

