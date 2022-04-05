Rashmika Mandanna is the most sought after name these days. The actress who's riding high on the success of her last release, Pushpa, a pan-India hit is already eyeing Bollywood and for all the right reasons. Rashmika has come a long way since her entry into the Kannada and Telugu cinema. While she continues to sharpen her acting skills, Rashmika is also working towards amping up her sartorial game. A fashionista already in the making, Rashmika can easily be a dreamy muse for any designer out there. David Warner’s Daughters Dance to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s 'Saami Saami' Song From Pushpa, Actor Reacts to Viral Video.

While her ethnic game has always been so strong, her twist with modern designs looks equally radiant. Rashmika looks divine in her traditional six yards and her tall and lean frame aptly justifies the silhouette. But she's also a sight for sore eyes in her ballroom gowns or midi dresses - one that she prefers wearing on the red carpet. Her social media feed is filled with pictures from her personal closet and her fashion shenanigans are something that we personally like to enjoy. Speaking of Rashmika and her sartorial game here's taking a quick peek inside her stunning closet, one outfit at a time. From Shanaya Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna to Naga Chaitanya; 10 Promising Bollywood Debutantes We Are Looking Forward to in 2022!

In Manish Malhotra

In Sonaakshi Raaj

In Gaurav Gupta

In Gauri & Nainika

In Zimmermann

In Shilpa Reddy

In Architha Narayanam

Rashmika recently made headlines when Pushpa's pan-India success became a topic of big discussion. Post which, there were reports that she has replaced Parineeti Chopra as the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Besides this, she will mark her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The girl is yet to enter B-town but we can predict a bright future for her already.

On that note, here's wishing the actress an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Rashmika Mandanna.

