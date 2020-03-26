Real Madrid's Stadium to Store Donations

Madrid, Mar 26 (AP) Real Madrid and Spanish sports authorities say the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be used to store donations of medical supplies to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The soccer club says it will use the stadium to store private donations. They will then be distributed by government authorities to hospitals.

Spain has 56,188 infections and more than 4,000 fatalities from the COVID-19 virus.

Civic groups, businesses and individuals are donating much-needed masks and any material that can used to make protective gear for doctors and nurses. (AP)

