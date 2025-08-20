New Delhi, August 20: The Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended one person in connection with the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and has been taken to the Civil Lines police station. "One person apprehended and taken to Civil Lines Police Station in connection with attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence," Delhi Police said in a statement. In a statement the Chief Minister's office said, "A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhu Police and is being questioned."

The incident took place during the Jan Sunvaai at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday, Delhi BJP said. Anjali, who was present at the spot, said, "This is wrong. Everyone has the right to Jan Sunvai. If an imposter can slap her, this is a big deal...I was there...The person was speaking and he suddenly slapped. Police have taken him away." Another eye witness Shailendra Kumar said, "I had come from Uttam Nagar with a complaint over sewer. When I reached the gates, chaos broke out because the CM was slapped. This is wrong." Rekha Gupta Attack: Man Who Attacked Delhi CM During ‘Jan Sunvai’ Nabbed; BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva Denies Claims of Slap and Stone-Pelting (Watch Video).

"During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police...The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs," he said.

Delhi LoP Atishi condemned the attack saying,"The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe." Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also condemned the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, terming the incident "unfortunate". He said that the Chief Minister leads the entire Delhi. Yadav also questioned the security of the Delhi CM, stating that if she is not safe in the state, then who else is?

"This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?," Devender Yadav told ANI. On Tuesday, CM Gupta visited the residential area at Yamuna Bazaar, where water from the overflowing Yamuna River has entered and assured that there is no flood-like situation in Delhi and the water level will drop within one to two days. Rekha Gupta Attacked During ‘Jan Sunwai’ at Civil Lines Residence, Police Probe Underway.

Delhi Police at Residence of CM Rekha Gupta

#WATCH | Delhi Police officials have reached the residence of CM Rekha Gupta. She was attacked by a man during Jan Sunvai this morning. He has been nabbed by the Police and is being questioned. pic.twitter.com/u4k3d7t41H — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

After assessing the affected area, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The situation is under control. The water level was close to 206 m in the morning, but it has not crossed this mark yet. The water should recede in a day or two. We are providing food and water, as well as a medical facility here. There is no flood situation in Delhi." She said that the administration has made arrangements in school for those who want to go to a safer location, providing them with a place to stay and food, as well as all the necessary help in the affected area.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)