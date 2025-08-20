Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a Jan Sunvai on Wednesday morning at her Civil Lines residence. According to the Delhi CMO, the accused has been nabbed and is being questioned by police. BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the man approached Gupta with some papers, suddenly grabbed her hand, and tried pulling her, leading to jostling before being restrained by people present. Sachdeva clarified that reports of stone-throwing or slapping were fabricated. Doctors have examined Gupta, who suffered a minor head injury but is stable. He described her as a strong leader who has vowed not to cancel her public programs. The BJP condemned the incident, calling it unacceptable in politics. Rekha Gupta Attacked During ‘Jan Sunwai’ at Civil Lines Residence, Police Probe Underway.

Rekha Gupta Attacked

Delhi CMO says, "A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhu Police and is being questioned." — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

Virendra Sachdeva Denies Claims of Slap and Stone-Pelting

#WATCH | Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva says, "During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little… pic.twitter.com/r2FiC9ADej — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

