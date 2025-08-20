Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was reportedly attacked on Wednesday morning during a weekly Jan Sunwai session at her Civil Lines residence. According to sources, a man in his mid-thirties attacked her while she was addressing citizens’ grievances in the open forum. The incident caused panic among those present, though officials confirmed Gupta sustained only minor injuries. A Jan Sunwai is an interactive platform for the public to raise complaints directly with the chief minister. BJP leaders condemned the attack and demanded strict action against the accused. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Launch of ‘Atal Canteen’ to Provide Nutritious Meals for Just INR 5 to Daily Wage Workers Across National Capital.

Rekha Gupta Attacked

CM Rekha Gupta attacked during Jan Sunwai, alleges Delhi BJP; police probing matter. pic.twitter.com/6JXzDegGIa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2025

