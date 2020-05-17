Religious Organisation Distributes Essential Grocery Kits to 30,000 Needy Families in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17 (ANI): A religious organisation has distributed essential grocery kits that would last a month to 30,000 families in need here.This organisation has also been providing medicines freely to elderly people who can't afford them during this pandemic.Saahus Prince, Member, Calvary Temple Foundation & Church told ANI, "During this pandemic, thousands of poor families are suffering without food and starving, the Calvary temple foundation has come up to help the poor and needy families by donating them 800 tonnes of food groceries, we are also providing medicines to the poor people who can't afford during this pandemic." "Thousands of people are contacting us and then after verifying we are providing them essential kits. Many volunteers have come forward to work here and help the poor people. One month ago we have started distributing essentials to poor and will continue this process till the end of lockdown," he said.Dr P Satish Kumar, founder of Calvary Temple in Hyderabad told ANI over phone, "We came forward to donate food grocery and medicine to poor and helpless families in two Telugu states. So far 30,000 families received help in the form of grocery kits, each kit weighing 30kgs with 17 items in it."Apart from this he said, they have helped around 1000 elderly people with free medicines and conducting around 20 funerals during lockdown to help the families who cannot afford funerals.This distribution of essential groceries kits were distributed in 8 locations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)