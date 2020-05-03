Restrictions to Be Eased in Delhi's Bengali Market Area

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Delhi government on Sunday said that as no new COVID-19 case was reported from Bengali Market and its adjacent areas, the containment process will be scaled down and restrictions will be eased.Earlier in April, the Delhi government had declared the Bengali Market as a containment zone in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The government in the order said the district health authorities have informed that no new case has been reported after the detection of the last case for 28 days. "The date of reporting of the last case be taken as day one.""And whereas, as per guidelines circulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the operation will be scaled down if no secondary laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case is reported from the geographical quarantine zone, for at least four weeks after the isolation of the last confined patient and all his contacts have been followed up for 28 days," said the order.The health authorities have confirmed that the conditions for scaling down are fulfilled in the case of Bengali Market/Babar Road including the adjacent areas of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane, and School Lane."Further, the medical screening of all residents of the area has already been done and samples of symptomatic persons were collected which were reported negative," added the order.However, the government stated medical authorities shall continue regular follow up action in the area as per guidelines and protocol of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Health Department of the Delhi government.The Delhi government further outlined directives to be followed and said, "The SHO concerned and the survey team as constituted by the District Administrative will keep strict vigil in the said area to make sure that there should be minimum movement of people in the area."Secondly, "the SDM Chanakyapuri will keep a strict vigil in the area for the next 14 days." Further, all vendors, hawkers, etc., will have to maintain proper hygiene and ensure social distancing. The order shall come in force from May 4, 2020. (ANI)

