Rijiju Pledges to Support PT Usha's Athletics Schools

New Delhi [India] Mar (9) (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday affirmed support to former Olympic track and field athlete P T Usha's athletics school.Rijiju and the Golden Girl of India also discussed the challenges faced by athletes of the country."'Golden Girl' of India- PT Usha. In 1986 Seoul Asian Games, India won 5 Gold Medals and she alone won 4 Gold Medals in 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400 relay and 1 Silver in 100m ! We discussed about challenges for athletics in India. Will provide support her athletics School," Rijiju tweeted.Usha who remains one of India's most accomplished athletes with 11 medals at the Asian Games, had retired in 2000 with a promise to nurture a new crop of athletes.The Usha School of athletics, formed in 2002 has consistently managed to produce athletes for the country.Tintu Luka who has been trained in Usha school of athletics won two gold medals at the Asian Championships. The athlete also won a gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay and a silver in the 800m at the 2014 Asian Games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)