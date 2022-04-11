Veteran bollywood actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has died.Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Monday morning, took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of Subrahmanyam. "Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. Shiv Subramaniam Dies, Renowned Actor-Writer Was Known for His Roles in 2 States, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Mukti Bandhan.

May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy," Ashoke's tweet read.The cause of death is not known at the moment. For the unversed, Subrahmanyam was credited for writing the screenplay for the 1989 film 'Parinda', and for Sudhir Mishra's 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'. Pandit Birju Maharaj Dies at 83: From Kaahe Chhed Mohe to Mohe Rang Do Laal, Bollywood Dance Sequences Choreographed by the Legend That Will Forever Remain Iconic.

Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy . ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏

He also won many hearts with his role as Alia Bhatt's father in 'Two States'. He was last seen in Netflix's film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

