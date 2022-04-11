In a shocking turn of events, actor-screenwriter Shiv Subramaniam passed away last night. The cause of his death is still unknown. As soon as this news was out on April 11, industry-wallahs mourned the demise of the talented artist. The late veteran star was popular for his outstanding performances in Hindi films and had also won Filmfare Awards. The deceased moreover was seen on screen playing supporting roles, but still, always managed to wow the audience with his acting abilities. Just in case, you aren't aware about his brilliance, here's all you need to know about Shiv Kumar Subramaniam. Shiv Subramaniam’s Funeral To Take Place in Mumbai.

Early Bollywood Days

It was in the year 1989, when he started his Bollywood journey as a writer of the beautiful film, Parinda starring Nana Pathekar, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. He has also written the screenplay for films like 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi, Arjun Pandit and Chameli.

Awards

The late actor was was seen in numerous Hindi films like 2 States, Rocky Handsome, Ungli, Kaminey, Teen Patti and many others. However, in his illustrious career spanning 30 years, he was awarded the Filmfare Award for his movies, Parinda and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, in which he also appeared in supporting roles. Shiv Subramaniam Dies, Renowned Actor-Writer Was Known for His Roles in 2 States, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Mukti Bandhan.

RIP:

Last Releases

Not just films, Shiv had also played the lead in Colors TV's serial Mukti Bandhan, where he was seen as businessman IM Virani. Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Nail Polish were two of his last releases as an actor.

His Family

Shivkumar Subramaniam was married to Divya Jagdale who is a screenwriter and actor from India. The couple had a son, Jahaan, who died solely two months ago. The actor’s funeral will take place on Monday morning, with cremation happening at Mumbai’s Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2022 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).