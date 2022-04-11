Shiv Subramaniam, well-known actor and screenwriter passed away on a shocking note last night. He was best known for his role in TV serial Mukti Bandhan and some of his amazing movies are 2 States, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Prahaar, Parinda, Hichki, Tu Hai Mera Sunday and more. May his soul rest in peace.

Actor and screenwriter #ShivSubramaniam passed away last night. He wrote Parinda, 1942 A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi, Chameli & Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. As an actor he did Prahaar, DrohKaal, Kaminey, 2 States, Hichki, Tu Hai Mera Sunday & Meenakshi Sundareshwar. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ToIJSc1xkX — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 11, 2022

