Cuttack, February 3: The Orissa High Court on Monday granted bail to a person, accused of theft, on the condition that he will have to plant at least 200 saplings in and around his village and maintain those for two years. This was one of several conditions for granting bail to the person. Justice S K Panigrahi on Monday allowed the bail application of Manas Ati of Jharsuguda district, who was arrested by Kolabira Police on December 25 last year for allegedly stealing at least six electric poles, worth over Rs 2 lakh, of a power supply company. Pune Porsche Car Crash Case: Juvenile Who Killed 2 Techies Submits 300-Word Essay on Road Safety To Comply With Bail Conditons.

Without going into the merits of the case and considering the fact that the bail of a co-accused in the case has already been enlarged, the high court directed the lower court to grant bail to Ati on some conditions. The high court also asked the accused to appear before the police every fortnight and not to indulge in any criminal activity and tamper with the evidence. Salute National Flag 21 Times While Chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: MP High Court’s Bail Condition For Man Accused of Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’.

“The petitioner (Manas Ati) shall plant 200 saplings of local varieties like mango, neem, tamarind etc. around his village over government land or community land or any private land," the high court said directing the local police, forest and revenue officials to assist Ati for plantation. The court also directed the district nursery to supply saplings to Ati and asked revenue officials to help him identify land for the plantation. Violation of any of these conditions shall entail cancellation of the bail, the high court order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)