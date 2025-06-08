How do you keep calm in times of crisis? What do people need to be happy? Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius is often quoted online for answers. This once-powerful man would have preferred to be a philosopher."Look within. Within is the fountain of good, and it will ever bubble up, if thou wilt ever dig."

Wise statements like this can be found in the "Meditations" of Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius (121-180 C.E.). He had never intended these reflections for publication, having written them purely for himself, but they have become some of the most widely read writings after the Bible and the Quran. A bestseller, so to speak, which has been translated into numerous languages worldwide.

Known today as a philosopher-king, Marcus Aurelius ruled at a time marked by crises and catastrophes. He ascended to the throne in 161 C.E., just a few years before the Marcomannic Wars (166-180 C.E.) — the Marcomanni were Germanic tribes — which would shake the Roman Empire to its foundations. In addition, there were economic problems, social tensions and the spread of the Antonine Plague, a form of smallpox, throughout the Roman emperor's territory.

'You have power over your mind, not outside events'

Equanimity — that was one of the basic principles of Marcus Aurelius, who was a great fan of the Stoics, an ancient school of philosophy founded by the Greek Zeno of Citium in 300 B.C.E.

Marcus Aurelius wanted to be a good ruler, but what is good governance?

That question, which remains relevant to this day, was of great concern to him, as reflected in his "Meditations."

But his contemporaries would never have read his writings, according to archaeologist Marcus Reuter, director of the Rheinisches Landesmuseum in Trier. "The Romans also never saw him as a philosopher-king. His writings were never made public during his lifetime. He wrote for himself, in the quiet of his room in the evening."

Aurelius only acquired the image of the philosopher-king after the publication of his "Meditations" in the 15th or 16th century.

Reuter and historian Viola Skiba, director of the Stadtmuseum Simeonstift in Trier, have co-curated a joint exhibition, in each of their institutions, on Marcus Aurelius, set to run from June 15 to November 23, 2025. Skiba says the themes of the exhibition are more current than they had anticipated. Particularly in these crisis-ridden and polarized times, the question of what good leadership looks like has taken on a new urgency. At the same time, the question is as old as human history itself, and was clearly a focus in the ancient world.

Donald Trump 'not a role model'

What, according to Marcus Aurelius, distinguishes good governance? "Basically, it is guided by the cardinal virtues of antiquity," says Skiba. Those desirable virtues include wisdom, justice, prudence and moderation. A key concept is the "orientation towards the common good," acting in a way that truly benefits the community as a whole. "This is, so to speak, also what separates a good ruler from a bad one according to [the Greek philospher] Aristotle."

Reuter adds that Marcus Aurelius would most likely have considered Donald Trump "not a good leader, and certainly not a role model."

But of course, Marcus Aurelius was a product of his time, who grew up within the social structures of antiquity. "There was slavery, and not even Marcus Aurelius wanted to abolish it," according to Reuter. The emperor also did not question "that there were people with and without Roman civil rights, or that women did not have the same rights as men."

From today's perspective, it may also seem odd to consider as virtuous an emperor who waged brutal wars. "According to ancient standards, the emperor was expected to ensure the security of the empire and protect its inhabitants — even by very brutal means if necessary," says Reuter.

"He was extensively involved in court cases. He endeavored to pass just judgments, and always put the interests of the state first," adds Reuter.

The construction of the Porta Nigra in Trier — today the city's famous landmark — can also be traced back to Marcus Aurelius. It was part of the city wall that Aurelius had built to protect its citizens.

'Very little is needed to make a happy life'

Aphorisms like the above can seem like mockery coming from a wealthy emperor, but they were meant sincerely. Indeed, Marcus Aurelius cultivated a rather modest lifestyle and even had imperial household items — his private assets — auctioned off when the state was in financial crisis. "As far as I know, no Roman emperor before or after him did that," says Reuter.

He also apparently spent a lot of time pondering the meaning of life, which is presumably the reason so many young people nowadays are interested in him and his writings. In Reuter's estimation, "his 'Meditations' are a little treasure trove containing something to address nearly every situation in life."

The archaeologist points out that Marcus Aurelius' writings don't lend themselves to being read from front to back, but are well-suited to dipping into to find inspiration. They are, after all, the private musings of someone who spent time thinking about what was truly important in life. So it's small wonder that quotes by the Roman emperor can be found all over social media.

The exhibition in Trier builds on this contemporary interest in Marcus Aurelius and the topics that occupied him. It's designed to inspire visitors from all over the world to reflect on themselves, society, and what a long-ago Roman emperor still has to say to us today. Or, as Viola Skiba puts it, "Every society is based on individuals, and if each and every individual asks themselves these philosophical and political questions, then it also works as a whole."

This article was originally published in German.

