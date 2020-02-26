RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Pays Tributes to Parameswaran

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Sangh ideologue and founder director of Bhartiya Vichara Kendram P Parameswaran who died recently.

Participating in the programme Namaami Parameswaram organised in memory of Parameswaran, he said the late leader was a "wonderful human", who dedicated his life to the ideology he believed in.

"Parameshwar ji was a wonderful human. Those who have met him knows his qualities. The vacuum created by his demise needs to be filled by us. That should be our resolution. That will be the real 'Sradhanjali' for him. We need to achieve all the qualities he had shown us," Bhagwat said.

The programme was presided over by V R Prabodhachandran Nair, former chairman of Kerala Kalamandalam.

Swami Sadbhavananda of Sreeramakrishna Ashram, Swami Vivikthananda of Chinmaya Mission, Swami Vishalananda of Sivagiri Mutt, Swami Amritas Swaroopananda of Amritanandamayi Mutt and Sri M of Sadsang Foundation were among others who participated.

A thinker and a prolific writer, 93-year old Parameswaran died on February 9 at Ottappalam in Kerala.

A leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Parameswaran, who had worked with the likes of Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Sangh days, was honoured with Padma Shri in 2004 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

