Kyiv, April 28: The Kremlin on Monday declared a full ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 as Russia celebrates the Victory Day over Nazi Germany. The truce will start on the midnight of May 8 (2100 GMT May 7) and last through May 10. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the full cessation of hostilities on “humanitarian grounds” for the Victory Day on May 9. ‘Putin Doesn’t Want to Stop the War’: Donald Trump Expresses Doubts Vladimir Putin Is Willing to End Ukraine War, Day After Saying Deal Was Close.

It comes as US President Donald Trump's scaled up efforts to broker a peace deal in Ukraine. Until that moment, Putin had refused to accept a complete unconditional ceasefire, linking it to a halt in Western arms supplies to Ukraine and Ukraine's mobilisation effort.

