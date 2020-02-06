SAI, MP Hockey Academy, Haryana, Maharashtra Enter Semifinals of Sr National Women's Hockey

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) Sports Authority of India (SAI), Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Maharashtra won their respective matches to enter the semifinals of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship (A Division), here on Thursday.

In the first quarterfinal, SAI defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in a shootout after the scores were level at 2-2 at the end of regular time, while Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy edged past Hockey Punjab 1-0 in the next knock-out game.

In the third quarterfinal, Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Odisha 4-2, while Hockey Maharashtra got the better of Hockey Jharkhand 2-1 in another encounter to complete the semifinal line-up.

In the semifinals on Saturday, SAI will face Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy while Hockey Haryana will be up against Hockey Maharashtra.

