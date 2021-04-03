To celebrate the 12 years-long journey of Salman Khan and Prabhudeva from their blockbuster hit Wanted to the much-anticipated Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan Films (SKF) on Saturday extended birthday wishes to the director on social media. After scintillating performances on the big screen, such as the ever-lovable 'Prem' to the jilted lover in Tere Naam, Salman Khan brought characters to life that has always been loved by the masses. Prabhu Deva Birthday Special: This Stage Performance of the Dancing Superstar Leaves Bollywood Celebs Stunned! VIDEO.

But some 12 years ago, a more ruthless, break-your-bones and bravado laced version of Salman Khan was revealed to the silver screen. And, the person behind it was none other than director and dance guru -- Prabhudeva. Salman and Prabhudeva started their film journey with Wanted in 2009 and collaborated yet again with Dabangg 3 in 2019. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the power director-actor duo's latest offering. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan Abides by His Eid Release Commitment, Film To Arrive in Theatres on May 13.

Check Out Salman Khan Films' Post Below:

Wishing Prabhu Deva a very Happy Birthday! @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/d4LAOEEuuc — Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) April 3, 2021

The last 12 years have been a phenomenal time and Salman Khan fans are looking forward to the hit pair's continued journey. On the occasion of Prabhudeva's birthday today, SKF wished the happiest and the best birthday to the talented director.

This Eid is the most awaited and anticipated one for Salman Khan fans. Along with Salman, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios. Produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd, the film releases on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.

