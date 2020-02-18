Salman Khurshid Welcomes SC's Move to Appoint Interlocutors to Talk to Shaheen Bagh Protesters

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Supreme Court's decision to appoint two advocates, Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, to talk to the protesters of Shaheen Bagh should be welcomed, according to senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid."I have always maintained there should be some dialogue between the government and people who are protesting," he told ANI on Monday.Meanwhile, the Shaheen Bagh protesters said that they are ready to talk to government officials who wish to discuss with them their concerns on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed NRC."If a government official wants to talk to us about CAA, NPR, and NRC, then he is welcome to do so," said one of the senior citizens participating in the protest at Shaheen Bagh.Hearing a PIL, the Supreme Court had appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde, Sadhna Ramachandran and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to go and talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh and convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site.The Supreme Court has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24.A large number of people, especially women, from different communities have been staging a protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh since mid-December last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).No Union minister or a government official has so far gone to meet the protesters to listen to their grievances. (ANI)

